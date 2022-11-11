Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday.
Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.43.
Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 480.89% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. The company had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.
