Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance

Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 480.89% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. The company had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cidara Therapeutics

About Cidara Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDTX. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 25.9% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 37,225 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.