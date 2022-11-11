CIBC Trims Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Target Price to C$24.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZZZ. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Sleep Country Canada Stock Performance

TSE:ZZZ opened at C$21.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.89, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$23.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.58. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of C$19.66 and a 52-week high of C$41.97. The company has a market cap of C$776.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77.

Sleep Country Canada Announces Dividend

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$251.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.2200002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

About Sleep Country Canada

(Get Rating)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.