CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1335 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE CIXX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.28. 136,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.24. CI Financial has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 39.49% and a net margin of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $444.03 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIXX. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CI Financial by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 24,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CI Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,134,000 after buying an additional 29,137 shares in the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

