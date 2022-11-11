CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1335 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
CI Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CIXX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.28. 136,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.24. CI Financial has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11.
CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 39.49% and a net margin of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $444.03 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI Financial
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.
CI Financial Company Profile
CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CI Financial (CIXX)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.