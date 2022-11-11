Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.01-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.72. 120,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,512. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $20.29.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 27,318 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

