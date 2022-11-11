Chia 24-Hour Volume Tops $6.10 Million (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Chia coin can now be bought for approximately $30.84 or 0.00182107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia has a market cap of $173.39 million and approximately $6.10 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chia has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chia

Chia launched on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 26,622,474 coins and its circulating supply is 5,622,274 coins. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

