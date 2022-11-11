Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,919 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,758 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $24,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 13,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 445,859 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $95,093,000 after purchasing an additional 42,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $4.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.64. 283,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,596,008. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $133.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.41.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

