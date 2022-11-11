Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,811 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $47,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.85.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.21. 385,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,823,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 23,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total value of $3,540,211.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,671.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 23,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total value of $3,540,211.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,671.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,325 shares of company stock worth $18,947,806 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

