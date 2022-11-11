CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.48-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CenterPoint Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.37-$1.39 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.08.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CNP stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.16. 111,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,753,926. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average is $30.19. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman purchased 8,005 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at $414,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at $226,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

