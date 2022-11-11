Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Maxim Group from $12.50 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Saturday, November 5th. They set a sell rating for the company.

CLRB stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $40,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 940,456 shares during the last quarter.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

