Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$96.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CNQ. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. CSFB set a C$93.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$82.75.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$81.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of C$89.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$48.42 and a 1 year high of C$88.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$74.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$73.72.

In related news, Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.28, for a total transaction of C$312,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,898,643.68. In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.35, for a total transaction of C$371,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,671,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$124,279,593.80. Also, Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.28, for a total transaction of C$312,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,898,643.68. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,530 shares of company stock worth $4,723,952.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

