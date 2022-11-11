Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$96.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CNQ. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. CSFB set a C$93.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$82.75.
Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance
Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$81.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of C$89.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$48.42 and a 1 year high of C$88.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$74.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$73.72.
Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
