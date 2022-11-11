Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has C$4.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$4.75.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of IVREF opened at $3.18 on Monday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.