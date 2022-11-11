Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.40.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RCKT opened at $18.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 13.41. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $35.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 1,355,932 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $19,999,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,628,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,021,363.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,612,000 after purchasing an additional 886,919 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $6,836,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 102.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,099,000 after purchasing an additional 446,574 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $6,786,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,753,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,673,000 after acquiring an additional 410,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

