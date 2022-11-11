Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Senior Officer Sells C$340,669.10 in Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) Senior Officer Edward Oke sold 46,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$340,669.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 951 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,942.30.

Shares of TSE:CFW opened at C$7.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$342.09 million and a PE ratio of -3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.90. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$4.05 and a 52 week high of C$7.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFW. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.00.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

