BWS Financial Lowers Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Price Target to $8.00

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at BWS Financial from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 115.63% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
Arlo Technologies Price Performance
ARLO opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.67. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $11.79.
Insider Transactions at Arlo Technologies
In other news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae bought 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $60,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,724,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,120,395.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.
About Arlo Technologies
Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.