Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.38

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 19613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Burcon NutraScience Trading Up 26.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.19 million and a P/E ratio of -5.58.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.09 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Burcon NutraScience Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Burcon NutraScience

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include Peazazz, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products; and Peazac and Peazac 850, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, and nutrition bars, as well as other applications requiring the most neutral flavor and moderate viscosity.

