BTIG Research Trims CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Target Price to $28.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CDNA. StockNews.com upgraded CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CareDx from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.20.

CareDx stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average is $21.88. The company has a market cap of $701.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.03. CareDx has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in CareDx by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

