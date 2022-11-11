BTIG Research Trims CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Target Price to $28.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on CDNA. StockNews.com upgraded CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CareDx from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.20.
CareDx stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average is $21.88. The company has a market cap of $701.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.03. CareDx has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $48.55.
CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
