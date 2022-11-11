Brokerages Set KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Price Target at $53.00

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

KNYJY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on KONE Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on KONE Oyj from €36.00 ($36.00) to €35.00 ($35.00) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on KONE Oyj from €48.00 ($48.00) to €46.00 ($46.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

KONE Oyj Price Performance

KONE Oyj stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. KONE Oyj has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.67.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. As a group, analysts predict that KONE Oyj will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

