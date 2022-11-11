BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 550 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.33) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 510 ($5.87) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 490 ($5.64) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($8.06) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 560 ($6.45) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.06) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Price Performance

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares stock opened at GBX 165.50 ($1.91) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 1-year low of GBX 162 ($1.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 193 ($2.22). The company has a market cap of £33.11 billion and a PE ratio of -2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 169.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 173.77.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

