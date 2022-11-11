Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.56.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Boot Barn to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Boot Barn to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

NYSE:BOOT opened at $61.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average of $70.40. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.34.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $351.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,953.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,663,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Boot Barn by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after buying an additional 38,436 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Boot Barn by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,949,000 after buying an additional 25,155 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 729,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,153,000 after buying an additional 25,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 612,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,085,000 after buying an additional 23,414 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading

