Bmo Us High Divid Covered Call (OTCMKTS:BZWHF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bmo Us High Divid Covered Call (OTCMKTS:BZWHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Bmo Us High Divid Covered Call Price Performance

Shares of BZWHF opened at $21.94 on Wednesday.

