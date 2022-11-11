BMO Capital Markets Trims Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Target Price to C$36.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PWCDF. TD Securities cut Power Co. of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins lowered their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.50 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Up 4.0 %

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $35.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average is $26.12.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

