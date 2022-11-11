BMO Capital Markets Lowers RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target to C$22.75

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.75 to C$22.75 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of REI.UN opened at C$21.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$6.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$17.85 and a twelve month high of C$26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.56.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

