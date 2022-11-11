BMO Capital Markets Lowers Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$185.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$207.00.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

Kinaxis stock opened at C$150.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 396.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of C$119.48 and a 1 year high of C$229.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$141.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$143.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$103.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinaxis will post 2.1099998 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Megan Paterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$137.70, for a total transaction of C$688,493.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,613 shares in the company, valued at C$222,107.84. In other news, Senior Officer Megan Paterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.70, for a total transaction of C$688,493.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$222,107.84. Also, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 10,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.73, for a total value of C$1,541,740.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,790,217.19. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,965 shares of company stock valued at $11,898,265.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

