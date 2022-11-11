Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) PT Lowered to C$3.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BSR. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$3.30 target price (down from C$3.40) on shares of Bluestone Resources in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Bluestone Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Bluestone Resources Price Performance

BSR stock opened at C$0.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.79 million and a P/E ratio of -2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. Bluestone Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.40 and a 52-week high of C$2.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.98.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources ( CVE:BSR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Bluestone Resources will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold project located in southeastern Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

