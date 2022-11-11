Blankinship & Foster LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 10.0% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.05. 39,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,362. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.