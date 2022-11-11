Blankinship & Foster LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Blankinship & Foster LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.0% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,899,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,550,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,532,000 after acquiring an additional 129,928 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after acquiring an additional 32,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Argus decreased their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.61.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.6 %

ABBV stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $148.83. 225,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,277,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.78. The stock has a market cap of $263.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.01 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

