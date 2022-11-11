Blankinship & Foster LLC Has $278,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Blankinship & Foster LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,719,597. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $116.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.72 and its 200-day moving average is $91.77.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

