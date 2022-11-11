Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS) Insider Acquires A$10,450.00 in Stock

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS – Get Rating) insider Bernard (Bernie) Landy acquired 5,000 shares of Bisalloy Steel Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.09 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of A$10,450.00 ($6,785.71).
Bernard (Bernie) Landy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 26th, Bernard (Bernie) Landy purchased 20,000 shares of Bisalloy Steel Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.92 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of A$38,480.00 ($24,987.01).
Bisalloy Steel Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Bisalloy Steel Group Announces Dividend
Bisalloy Steel Group Company Profile
Bisalloy Steel Group Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of quenched and tempered, high-tensile, and abrasion resistant steel plates under the BISALLOY brand name. It offers wear, structural, and armor grade specialty steels. The company also provides protection steel products. It serves mining, construction, general fabrication, and pressure vessel defense industries.
Featured Articles
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Bisalloy Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bisalloy Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.