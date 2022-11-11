Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Cowen

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Biohaven from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut Biohaven from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.65.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Biohaven Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of BHVN opened at $15.76 on Monday. Biohaven has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biohaven

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

In other news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 25,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $412,026.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,543,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,002.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 25,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $412,026.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,543,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,002.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Buten acquired 142,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,856.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 1,301,967 shares of company stock worth $19,221,534 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 311.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Biohaven by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Biohaven by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.