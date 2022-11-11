Basf (ETR:BAS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $44.90

Basf Se (ETR:BAS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €44.90 ($44.90) and traded as high as €48.36 ($48.36). Basf shares last traded at €48.30 ($48.30), with a volume of 2,286,638 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.00) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($49.00) target price on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($55.00) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Warburg Research set a €57.40 ($57.40) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($61.00) price objective on Basf in a report on Monday, October 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €43.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of €44.92. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.69.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

