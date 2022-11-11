Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,020 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOLD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 760.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of GOLD opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.76. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.42 price target (down previously from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.24.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

