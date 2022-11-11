Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Banco Comercial Português to €0.19 ($0.19) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Banco Comercial Português Stock Performance

Shares of BPCGF stock opened at $0.12 on Monday. Banco Comercial Português has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.

Banco Comercial Português Company Profile

Banco Comercial Português, SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. It offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, private banking, asset management, and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, personal loans, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others.

