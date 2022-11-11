Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Banco Comercial Português to €0.19 ($0.19) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.
Banco Comercial Português Stock Performance
Shares of BPCGF stock opened at $0.12 on Monday. Banco Comercial Português has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.
Banco Comercial Português Company Profile
Banco Comercial Português, SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. It offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, private banking, asset management, and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, personal loans, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Comercial Português (BPCGF)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Comercial Português Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Comercial Português and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.