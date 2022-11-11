Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,071,954,000 after buying an additional 2,558,881 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,966,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,343 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 49.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 615,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15,279.5% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 390,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.67.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $490.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $431.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $328.20 and a 12 month high of $494.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

