Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $116.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.94. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.