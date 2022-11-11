Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Domino’s Pizza worth $12,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $357.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $334.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.01. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.41 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.19). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $373.00 to $359.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

