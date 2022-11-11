Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $14.40 Million Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,186 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.79% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $14,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRP. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $22.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $26.15.

