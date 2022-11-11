Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $12.35 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,586 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $12,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $321,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,051 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $148.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.62. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.24 and a 52 week high of $176.01.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

