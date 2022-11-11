Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 381,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,094 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $13,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBEF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,500,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $40.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79.

