Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LON:USA) Trading 6.3% Higher

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (LON:USA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 166.20 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 166 ($1.91). 924,915 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,089,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.20 ($1.80).

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 168.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 169.59. The company has a market cap of £506.56 million and a PE ratio of 276.67.

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust Company Profile

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

