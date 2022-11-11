Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Cut to C$35.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$38.50 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BDGI has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.03.

Shares of BDGI stock opened at C$30.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52 week low of C$22.54 and a 52 week high of C$34.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$29.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.88. The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 15th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.89%.

In other news, Senior Officer Tracey Lynn Wallace sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.07, for a total value of C$59,874.69.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

