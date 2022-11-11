B. Riley Comments on Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $13.96 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ current full-year earnings is $82.86 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $14.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $12.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $11.41 EPS.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.89 by ($0.86). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 159.08% and a net margin of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Shares of AMR opened at $155.01 on Wednesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12 month low of $43.00 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.56. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total transaction of $2,500,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,624,176.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $5.418 per share. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous None dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is currently 2.01%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

