Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Avinger Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $1.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.53. Avinger has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $19.26.
Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 209.14% and a negative net margin of 219.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share.
Institutional Trading of Avinger
About Avinger
Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.
