Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $1.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.53. Avinger has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $19.26.

Get Avinger alerts:

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 209.14% and a negative net margin of 219.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Avinger

About Avinger

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,970 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Avinger at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.