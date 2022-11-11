AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,984,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of AT&T worth $649,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066,523 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in AT&T by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,321,826,000 after buying an additional 5,777,961 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.9% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,665,180,000 after buying an additional 3,722,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 1.3 %

AT&T stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.09. 1,292,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,250,872. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $136.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

