ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.32

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$39.32 and traded as high as C$45.09. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at C$44.24, with a volume of 970,549 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ATS Automation Tooling Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.50.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54.

Insider Activity at ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems ( TSE:ATA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$610.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$617.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Angella Alexander acquired 2,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$20.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,884.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$51,884.52.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

Featured Articles

