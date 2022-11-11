Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Shares of Aqua Metals stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.44. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQMS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 2,918.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,664 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 482.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 23.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 81.3% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 150,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 67,297 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 18,710 shares during the period. 15.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. Aqua Metals, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

