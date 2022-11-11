Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.32. 28,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,959. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.64.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Tactical Income Fund

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 247.4% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 258,268 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $455,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

Featured Stories

