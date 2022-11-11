Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.32. 28,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,959. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.64.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.
