Analyzing Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) & Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET)

Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating) and Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Iveda Solutions has a beta of -1.94, meaning that its share price is 294% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safe-T Group has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Iveda Solutions and Safe-T Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iveda Solutions -178.80% -5,304.28% -89.03% Safe-T Group -101.13% -57.90% -44.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

1.6% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Safe-T Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Safe-T Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Iveda Solutions and Safe-T Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iveda Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Safe-T Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Safe-T Group has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,557.46%. Given Safe-T Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Safe-T Group is more favorable than Iveda Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iveda Solutions and Safe-T Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iveda Solutions $1.92 million 4.46 -$3.00 million N/A N/A Safe-T Group $10.28 million 1.15 -$13.13 million ($5.40) -0.67

Iveda Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Safe-T Group.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications; Cerebro, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution. In addition, it offers AI intelligent video search, smart utility, smart sensors, gateways, trackers, and IoT platforms. It serves airports, commercial buildings, government customers, data centers, shopping centers, hotels, banks, and safe city projects. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Mesa, Arizona.

About Safe-T Group

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization. The company also provides Proxy solutions consisting of static and dynamic residential proxy network cloud services, data center proxy network cloud services, and data collection API cloud services; Proxy-in-a-Box, an on-premise solution of private proxy access network for customers who wish to deploy and maintain their own proxy network; and Premium dedicated static residential proxies, a solution that creates a dedicated static IP for each user. It offers its products through resellers, distributors, and internet service providers. The company serves finance, healthcare, and retail sectors; and government agencies, commercial and online companies, and educational institutions. Safe-T Group Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

