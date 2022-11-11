Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 11th (AIRS, ENGIY, GLPG, GMAB, HSQVY, LUN, MEDOF, QGEN, RUS, SFHLF)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, November 11th:

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock.

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.00) to €16.00 ($16.00).

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)

had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($50.00) to €40.00 ($40.00).

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from SEK 85 to SEK 75.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has C$9.20 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$10.60.

Medios (OTCMKTS:MEDOF) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($50.00) to €30.00 ($30.00). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from €53.91 ($53.91) to €54.60 ($54.60).

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$35.00.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Securities currently has C$35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$36.00.

SAF-Holland (OTCMKTS:SFHLF) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.00 ($12.00) to €13.00 ($13.00).

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €6.60 ($6.60) to €6.70 ($6.70).

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.. Cowen Inc. currently has a C$123.00 price target on the stock.

