Analysts Set W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) PT at $564.50

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $564.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GWW. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

GWW opened at $608.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $536.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $612.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 24.60%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

