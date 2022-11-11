Analysts Set Expectations for Elevation Oncology, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Elevation Oncology in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.50) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.19). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elevation Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($3.52) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Elevation Oncology’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.
ELEV has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Elevation Oncology from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Elevation Oncology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 19th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 917.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 233,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 968.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 135,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.
